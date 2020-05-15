  1. Home
Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, Boy With Luv or Black Swan: Which is the best BTS music video?

BTS is known for its grandiose music videos, which always have a complex story to tell. With stellar aesthetic production value along with charismatic dance moves, vote and comment below to let us know which is your favourite BTS music video so far.
30046 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 02:24 pm
BTS,Hollywood,V,RM,Jimin,Jin,Jungkook,Suga,J-HopeBTS' music videos get a ton praises for its aesthetic look and feel as well as the masterful dance moves.
It's been a crazy, wild roller coaster ride for the member of BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - as the K-pop band has become nothing less than a global phenomenon. With legions of fans, known as ARMY, by their side, BTS becomes more popular as they release one chart-topping album after another. Moreover, with the success of Map of the Soul: 7, the Bangtan Boys have already begun work on their next album, which could possibly be releasing as soon as October 2020.

One of the most attractive aspects of BTS has to be its music videos, which bring forward so many complex storylines with every song. We have the delightfully cryptic and colourful Blood Sweat & Tears MV which is almost like a tug of war between temptation and resistance. There's also Greek mythology involved and it's a complicated turn of events that could be deciphered in many ways. On the other hand, we have Fake Love, which is as heartbreaking as it's mesmerising. The pain and anguish shown through each member just add to the emotional quotient of Fake Love.

Then there's the absolutely pink-tastic Boy With Luv MV, which features Halsey and is just as popular as their breakout song, DNA. The vibrance in the production value, as well as the dance moves, is like a breath of fresh air. Black Swan, which was the pre-release single before Map of the Soul: 7 had two stunning music videos, both of which struck a chord with ARMY. Whether it be the gorgeous Art Film performed by MN Dance Company or the official music video featuring BTS as angels, the conceptualisation was nothing short of spectacular.

This begs the question; Which is your favourite BTS music video? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

 

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Non of them. My all time favorite MV is ‘I need u’

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Blood Sweat and tears - just cannot forget this masterpiece

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Blood sweat and tears

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Every video BTS ever made !

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Blood sweat and tears

Anonymous 2 hours ago

All of them are amazing. But to me BOY WITH LUV , FAKE LOVE are better

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Blood sweat and tears

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Blood swaer tears

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Boy with luv

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Blood, Sweat and Tears

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Black swan .. though every video is the perfect one of bts

