Bloodshot: 5 Reasons why we should watch Vin Diesel's superhero film

Ahead of Bloodshot's release, here are 5 reasons why we should go watch the Vin Diesel starrer superhero flick in theatres.

Vin Diesel returns to take over the screen once again with Bloodshot, after his last visual appearance in the 2017 film The Fate of the Furious. The superhero film has Marine Ray Garrison aka Vin Diesel brought back to life by a team of scientists after he and his wife are suddenly assassinated. Initially, he fails to recall memories from the past. However, after constant struggle, he regains his memory and remembers the man behind his and his wife's death. Back from the dead, he sets out to track him down and Vin Diesel fans are thrilled to bits.

Bloodshot is scheduled to hit the theatres tomorrow on March 13, 2020, and we can't wait to watch the film, bloody, fueled with vengeance and packed with action. As Vin Diesel is coming tomorrow to set us glued to the cinema screens, here are 5 reasons why we should go watch the superhero film.

A break from Marvel and DC comic films

While we saw Marvel and DC films taking over the cinemas for the longest time, Bloodshot comes as a breath of fresh air in the era of comic superheroes. The film is an American superhero flick based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. It is believed to be the first installment in the series of films set within a Valiant Comics cinematic universe.

Vin Diesel's comeback on the screen

Vin Diesel lent his voice as Groot in the Avengers: Endgame that released last year. He also voiced the same character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and in Ralph Breaks the Internet. However, Vin Diesel's last visual appearance was in the film The Fate of the Furious that hit the theatres in 2017 and now the actor is all set to take the screen once again after 3 years.

A new superhero for all the movie buffs

We've grown up watching Batman, Spiderman, Superman, and other Marvel superheroes and it has created a whole new niche for superhero films. A new superhero character comes as a treat for all the superhero lovers and the fact that it is played by Vin Diesel is cherry on the cake.

A gripping storyline

The film is a cinematic representation of the Valiant Comics. Marine Ray Garrison aka Vin Diesel returns to life to avenge the death of his wife. He and his wife are assassinated by a man after which he is revived by a group of scientists. After having regained his memory, he sets out on an outlook for the vindictive man who killed them.

Vin Diesel's transformation into a superhuman

The film takes science fiction to another level. Not only Vin Diesel is brought back to life, but using nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine called the Bloodshot. On having regained his memory, he breaks out of the lab to find his wife's killer. Bloodshot is a film that gives rise to a new superhero. It blends the line between reality and technology and makes us put on our thinking caps.

