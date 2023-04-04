Blue Beetle: 5 Things you missed in the power-packed trailer

Everything seems blue all around ever since the power-packed trailer for Blue Beetle has hit the screen. In addition to introducing a new hero to the DC Universe, Jaime Reyes's latest film also makes some intriguing nods to Blue Beetle's earlier comic book appearances.

Blue Beetle, the Angel Manuel Soto superhero film that was once an HBO Max exclusive and is now starting to dominate the box office, received its premiere trailer from DC and Warner Bros.

Which made a terrific first impression and gives us some intriguing hints and elements to look for in its first trailer. Ever since the trailer has been dropped, it has caught the trend and is slowly touching lines by extending its horizon spread, which also reveals things that you shouldn't overlook while watching the trailer.

As we are assured that you might have missed the scene to identify certain things, here are 5 interesting pointers for you:

1. Jaime Reyes's introduction at the start of the trailer

As our hero Jaime Reyes, Xolo Mariduea, appears in the trailer's opening scene, Jaime, who first appeared in comics in 2006 and was created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner, is the third DC canon character to adopt the Blue Beetle moniker. Jaime, who played the part much more recently than his predecessors, completely rewrote the Blue Beetle idea in his story.

2. Palmera City

Although Jaime's early exploits in the comics took place in El Paso, Texas, the movie has given the character a fictional hometown called Palmera. In the pages of the current miniseries Blue Beetle: So get ready to witness thrills of rumors from Palmera city of Blue Beetles

3. What is Kord Industries which was shown most of the time on the trailer?

A scientific and technical company analogous to STAR Labs in the DC Universe, Kord Industries is actually an acronym for "Kord Omniversal Research and Development." While Ted has controlled Kord Industries for the majority of its existence, most notably in the comics and the Blue Beetle movie, where the villain, Victoria is in charge.

4. Here is what the Big Belly Burger contained:

What can a hamburger box contain? Which resulted in a secret package that Jaime must protect with his life is itself a nod to DC Comics. Since John Byrne and Jerry Ordway started the business in 1988 for The Adventures of Superman, Big Belly Burger has made appearances in DC stories and has become one of the biggest fast food companies in the United States. The brand was prominently featured in the CW DC programmes Arrow and The Flash as well.

Advertisement

5. The main lead that changes the Scarab

Instead of a Big Belly Burger, the alien beetle that connects to Jaime's spine and changes him into the Blue Beetle is really inside the Big Belly Burger box. This resulted in a substantial shift in the Blue Beetle mythos in the comics.

The extraterrestrial organism known as Jaime's beetle eventually develops a bond with the teenager after he tries to get used to having it cruelly incorporated into his physiology and eventually learns to speak to him in English rather than its alien dialect.

Advertisement

The Scarab eventually adopts the name Kaji Dha, a reference to the phrase Dan Garrett would yell to transform into the Blue Beetle in the television series Shazam! The Scarab is actually alien technology from a race of intergalactic conquerors known as the Reach. It has been seeded across planets to eventually adopt a host that can be turned into a sleeper agent for the Reach.

ALSO READ: Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields on Hulu: 5 biggest and controversial confessions by the actress