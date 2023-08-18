Blue Beetle ending explained: How does Jamie Reyes conclude his journey as a superhero and who dies? Find out

Blue Beetle is the latest superhero film to hit the theatres and the much-awaited film starring Xolo Maridueña has expanded the DC Universe. The movie was finally released on August 18, 2023, ending the wait of fans across the world. In the US and Canada, it's projected to gross around 32 million from 3,850 in its opening weekend. Here's what happened in the multi-starrer film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and who ended up dead in the movie.

Blue Beetle ending explained

*Spoiler alert, you've been warned*

The movie revolves around Jamie Reyes, a Latino college graduate who gains superpowers and transforms into the superhero Blue Beetle after a scarab grafts onto him. He uses his powers to fight crime and keep the citizens safe from danger but CEO Victoria Kord and her bodyguard Carapax start hunting him when they find out the power he now possesses.

Jaime is captured by Kord and Carapax and they burn his family home down causing his father Alberto to die from a heart attack. It is then revealed that Kord plans to steal Jamie's scarab's code so she can use it to enhance Carapax and create a similar army of her soldiers. When Kord extracts the code from Jaime's body, he syncs with the scarab's entity, Khaji-Da. This gives him the power allowing to break out of Kord's ties and he becomes free.

But by then Carapax has already reached the stage of full power. The scarab reboots, leaving Jamie powerless to fight the army of soldiers Kord was successful in creating. Jamie's family comes to his rescue as they join in using the gadgets from Victoria's brother Ted's place. It is revealed that Ted was the first Blue Beetle. Kord tries to escape with the scarab code but her niece and Ted's daughter Jenny ensure that her aunt doesn't make her escape.

She uses the bubble gum prototype found at her father's place and crashes Kord's helicopter. Jenny proceeds to get her hands on the scarab code and destroys it. When Jaime's powers get replenished, he faces off against Carapax who is now at his full power. Eventually, Jaime ends up winning the battle and tries to kill Carapax for taking his father's life. He is surprised to see Khaji-Da resisting this and it's revealed that Carapax was being manipulated by Kord.

Jaime decides to spare Carapax's life but the latter chooses to sacrifice himself so he can take Kord down. Carapax causes an explosion, destroying all the weaponized scarabs, and killing himself and Kord with him in the process. Jenny takes over as the CEO of Kord. She drops her aunt's strategy to create weapons. Alberto's life is celebrated and Jenny reveals she will pay to rebuild Jamie's home. The two share a kiss and then fly off to Ted's place.

