Blue Beetle: Is there a post-credit scene in DC's latest superhero movie? Here's what we know

Blue Beetle which is set to release in the cinemas this Friday, is anticipated by fans for many reasons. The latest DC venture is all set to be the first film starring a Latino superhero, which has created much buzz among the fans, as they're anticipated to flock to theaters to watch the movie. One thing that many superhero fans have gotten accustomed to while watching superhero adaptations are the post-credit scenes. But with DC, it's always a gamble.

Does Blue Beetle have post-credit scenes?

The fact that Blue Beetle features two end-credits scenes is hardly unexpected. Given that Xolo Maridueña who's set to debut in the DC universe, is already famous for his role in Cobra Kai, the film is following the trend of numerous big-budget superhero films aiming to capitalize on fans' anticipation for upcoming projects. The biggest revelation that the first mid-credit scene gives is perhaps one of the most monumental revelations. Ted is alive.

The film never addressed Ted's absence, despite its significant relevance to the storyline. His presence played a crucial role in Jenny's (Bruna Marquezine) narrative, as many of her decisions were influenced by her desire to follow in her father's footsteps. In a straightforward manner, the film implied that Ted had passed away, much like his wife. However, the mid-credits scene unveils that he is actually alive and somewhere out there. While the post-credit scene is a bit of a joke or rather a treat for fans who are willing to stay behind even after the credits. It features a Mexican cartoon utilized by Rudy Reyes played by George Lopez to divert the guards prior to infiltrating the Kord Estate building. This treat allows fans to hear Uncle Rudy's laughter one final time just before the screen fades to black.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blue Beetle: Susan Sarandon praises director Angel Manuel, says 'He was so passionate...'

The importance of the post-credit scenes

The first post-credits scene in Blue Beetle excitingly hints at a direct sequel, implying that James Gunn and Peter Safranmay have designs on transforming the film into a franchise if it gets a positive reception at the box office. This prospect seems promising, considering early responses dub Blue Beetle as the most outstanding DC film in recent years. Moreover, Safran has been linked to Blue Beetle as a producer before his promotion to co-head of DC Studios.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, the promotions for the film were stopped before it even began. In an act of solidarity, Latino groups from around North America took up the mantle to promote the movie.

ALSO READ: Blue Beetle: Latino organizations come together to promote DC movie as WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue