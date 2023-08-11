Blue Beetle: Latino organizations band together to promote the DC movie; as WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes continue

Blue Beetle is all set to be DC's this year's biggest release in the summer. But the prospects of the film earnings are still in question, as there has been little to no promotion for the upcoming film. The reason is the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes that stopped Hollywood in its tracks, which means right now the industry's on lockdown, with no shooting, no writing, and of course no promotions for the upcoming content. But a few Latino groups are doing their best to spread the word around the DC movie.

Latino groups promoting Blue Beetle

As the release of Blue Beetle in theaters is less than a week away, several Latino organizations have united to compensate for the lack of promotional activities surrounding the DC Universe blockbuster, due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. According to a report by Variety, a group of 27 Hollywood-based Latino organizations has issued an open letter, urging the broader Latino community to fill in for the striking writers and cast of Blue Beetle by promoting the movie on social media.

The letter states, "We invite you to join us in our effort to amplify the work that countless Latino artists have worked so hard to create." The statement asks people to show up for the artists at a time when the cast can't promote its own film. Among the signatories of the letter are the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), LA Collab, Latino Film Institute, National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP), and the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC).

ALSO READ: Blue Beetle: Zack Snyder shows excitement to take his kids to see DC’s superhero movie

Blue Beetle's current prospects

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures are likely to appreciate this gesture from the Latino organizations, particularly considering the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the box office performance of Blue Beetle. Early estimates had projected an opening range of $12-15 million for the film, but industry experts are now forecasting a potential opening weekend revenue of up to $30 million. Recent polling data also reveals that the DC film is gaining substantial traction in terms of unaided awareness, a metric gauging participants' un-prompted responses.

Meanwhile, if Blue Beetle surpasses the estimated earnings, there are strong hints that Xolo Maridueña who plays the eccentric hero, will continue to portray the superhero character in upcoming DCU projects.

ALSO READ: Blue Beetle trailer: Jamie Reyes suits up and fights against Victoria Kord and Conrad Carapax; DEETS here