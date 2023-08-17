Blue Beetle online: Where to stream DC's new movie? Release date, streaming details and more

Filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto has shown the first thoughts from people on social media about Blue Beetle. This movie is one of the final ones in the current DC Films lineup before some changes happen with DC Studios, run by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The movie is made by DC Films. James Gunn has said that he thinks of the movie, especially its cast, as a story that lasts a long time and talks about the new world.

As mentioned in a recent article by TheWrap, the movie "Blue Beetle" managed to continue moving forward despite three different changes in leadership at Warner Bros. Originally, back when Time Warner was in charge, they announced the movie in December 2018. Then, when WarnerMedia took over under the control of AT&T, they got the movie ready and picked the actors. Once the new contract was finished in 2022, which led to Warner Bros. Discovery being formed, they began making the movie. Eventually, they decided to release it in theaters instead of its original plan to premiere on HBO Max.

When will Blue Beetle be available?

"Blue Beetle" will be released in cinemas on August 18, 2023. The movie will only be shown in theaters initially and won't be on streaming platforms right away. This decision is understandable because the movie deserves to be enjoyed on the largest screens.

Where to watch Blue Beetle online?

The primary way to watch Blue Beetle is by catching it in theaters starting August 18, 2023, and alternatively, you can wait for it to become streamable on HBO Max.

Is Blue Beetle Going to be on HBO Max?

No, you won't find Blue Beetle on HBO Max. Unlike Universal Pictures movies, which were released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming platform, there's now a 45-day gap between theater and streaming releases. Initially, the idea was to release Blue Beetle on HBO Max (now called just Max). However, with Discovery's control over Warner and its properties, the company has returned its attention to theater releases. So, when it starts, the only option to watch the movie will be in movie theaters.

Is Blue Beetle Available for Streaming on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Blue Beetle is not available on Netflix, and it's unlikely that it will be added to the popular streaming platform. Why is that? Well, Warner Bros has its own streaming service called Max, and it seems unlikely that they would give permission for their important content to appear on another platform.

Will Blue Beetle be Featured on Disney+?

No, Blue Beetle won't be featured on Disney+ as it's not a Universal Pictures movie. In the past, Universal released its movies both in theaters and on the streaming service on the same day. However, they have now introduced a 45-day gap between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

What's the story of Blue Beetle?

Meet the Reyes family's newfound superhero, Blue Beetle – Coming to theaters on August 18.Warner Bros. Pictures presents the feature film Blue Beetle, which brings the DC Super Hero to the big screen for the first time. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the movie stars Xolo Maridueña in the lead role, both as himself and his superhero alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate, returns home with big dreams for his future. However, he soon realizes that his home has changed. As he seeks his purpose in the world, his path takes an unexpected turn when he comes into possession of an ancient alien technology known as the Scarab. The Scarab selects Jaime as its host, granting him an incredible armor with extraordinary and unpredictable powers. This transformation marks the birth of the SuperHero BLUE BEETLE and forever alters his destiny.

