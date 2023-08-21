Blue Beetle online: Where to watch DC's new movie? Release date, streaming date and more

Following the release of Black Adam in October 2022, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is back with, Blue Beetle, a fresh and exciting installment, and in a jaw-dropping twist, Blue Beetle just swooped in and stole the crown from Warner Bros. own mega-hit Barbie. Can you believe it? Blue Beetle not only flexed with a killer $10 million on its very first day out, but it also sneakily pocketed $3.3 million from those thrilling Thursday previews. I mean, come on, who saw that coming?

How to watch Blue Beetle at home?

Curious about where you can catch the action-packed Blue Beetle without leaving your home? We've done some digging and have some exciting insights for you. Currently, the film is accessible only in local theaters, released in cinemas on August 18, 2023. But there's a silver lining! Since Warner Bros. owns Max (HBO Max), it's safe to assume that Blue Beetle will follow suit and become available for streaming on Max in the future.

As for the release date on Max, that's still a bit of a mystery. Typically, Warner Bros. movies make their way to Max around two months after their theatrical release. For example, Black Adam hit theaters in October 2022 and landed on Max in December of the same year. While no exact date is confirmed, there's a good chance that Blue Beetle might become available on Max around mid-October 2023.

When the time comes to enjoy Blue Beetle on Max, make sure to set up your account first. Max offers various subscription plans, with the basic plan starting at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Once your account is ready, head over to the movie's title page on the Max website or the Max app to start streaming the excitement.

Gear up, superhero enthusiasts, for the captivating adventure of Blue Beetle, and get ready to witness Jaime Reyes' transformation into an iconic hero!