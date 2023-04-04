‘Blue Beetle’ trailer drops: Xolo Mariduea displays supernatural power on its first look—Deeds inside

Finally, the Blue Beetle trailer is available! As you wonder what its story is about and the storyline it entails, here is a brief look at the intriguing plot of the movie.

First glimpse of Cobra Kai star Xolo Mariduena taking on the role of the titular superhero. Jamie Reyes, a teenager with superpowers courtesy of an alien scarab, is portrayed by 21-year-old actor Xolo.

Before the scarab attaches itself to the teen and turns him into the Blue Beetle with a sporty blue costume, which does sound like Spider-Man's intro but is not what it looks like, As we further dive in, here are some revelations about the details.

Here is what the trailer for Blue Beetle is all about:

The Blue Beetle teaser features Xolo Mariduena, who completely owns the role of a superhero. With his first character as Miguel Diazs role in Cobra Kai which made him famous. He is also said to be the first Latino actor to play the main role in a DC superhero film.

At the Cobra Kai season 5 red carpet premiere in September 2022, Xolo discussed his thoughts about entering the DC Universe and playing Blue Beetle. Xolo told Variety that "excited is not the first word that comes to my mind."

"It is jittery eagerness and restlessness. Because you're only with the cast and crew, it still seems very intimate, but you're anticipating something that may be very big”, he continued. In August 2021, Xolo received his formal casting with Jamie Reyes as Blue Beetle, which was a dream come true for the actor.

Which comes with no doubt that he has aced every portion of his time on screen.

Blue Beetle cast and their roleplay: Explained

George Lopez, a comic legend, plays Jamie's uncle and offers Jamie good advice on how to use his power for the public's interest while:

Jamie's love interest Penny is played by Bruna Marquezine.

Jamie's younger sister Milagros is played by Belissa Escobedo.

Susan Sarandon portrays Victoria Kord.

George Lopez plays Rudy, who is Jamie’s uncle.

Blue Beetle release date?

Blue Beetle will take over the cinema on August 18, 2023. With its supernatural story clubbed with mind-blowing visuals, it will definitely wrap the audience's head around its plot twist.

