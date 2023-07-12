Blue Beetle trailer: Jamie Reyes suits up and fights against Victoria Kord and Conrad Carapax; DEETS here

DC Studios have finally revealed the second and final trailer of Blue Beetle. And to say that fans are ecstatic, would be an understatement!

Blue Beetle's first trailer revealed Cobra Kai star Xolo Mariduena taking on the role of the titular superhero. Jamie Reyes is a teenager with superpowers courtesy of an alien Scarab. The scarab attaches itself to the teen and turns him into the Blue Beetle with a sporty blue costume. Now, the second trailer brings forth more details about the movie. Here is everything to know about it.

Blue Beetle trailer

The second Blue Beetle trailer released by Entertainment Tonight introduces new characters and features new scenes. The latest trailer is filled with action as Jaime learns how to master the power of Scarab. Though it seems similar to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jaime’s armor suit is an advanced alien technology. This trailer also shows Jaime’s relationship with Scarab as the comics reveal that the duo does not have an easy-going dynamic. The latest Blue Beetle trailer also gives a sneak peek into Blue Beetle’s villains, Victoria Kord and Conrad Carapax.

Fans are definitely excited to know what is in store for them as this DC movie is scheduled to hit theaters in just about a month’s time.

Blue Beetle: Release date and cast

Blue Beetle will take over the cinema on August 18, 2023. With its supernatural story clubbed with mind-blowing visuals, this movie will definitely keep the audience hooked to the screens till the very end.

The Blue Beetle cast includes Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes aka Blue Beetle, Adriana Barraza as Nana, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax aka Indestructible Man, George Lopez as Rudy, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes, Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Becky G voices Khaji-Da, and more.

