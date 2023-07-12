Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña teases DCU cameos in upcoming superhero film at Barbie premiere; Find out more

Blue Beetle has been a much-awaited film and now that the superhero movie has released its final trailer, fans are all the more excited to watch it in theaters. Xolo Maridueña, who plays the titular role of Blue Beetle has teased cameos from the DC Universe in the upcoming film. Here's what the 22-year-old, who stars as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai, revealed.

Xolo Maridueña teases DCU cameos in Blue Beetle

Maridueña made an appearance at the star-studded Barbie's premiere in Los Angeles wearing a pink suit to honor the signature color of the fantasy comedy film. The actor who is starring as Jamie Reyes, a college graduate who gains powers and becomes Blue Beetle, is the first Latino superhero to headline a film. When asked about the film at the premiere, he hinted at some potential DCU cameos which might make the fans more excited to watch it.

ALSO READ: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ending explained: Does action film hint at biggest crossover ever?

"This is the first time that Blue Beetles is coming to the big screen, so that's going to be amazing. I think if you're a DC fan, there's going to be more than just one character that you recognize. I can tell you that," Maridueña told The Wrap. Talking about the superhero, the actor of Mexican and Cuban descent added, "He's kind of like a fusion of Green Lantern and Iron Man. He has a scarab from outer space that is attached to his body called Khaji da."

Blue Beetle release date and more

Blue Beetle is all set for release on August 18, 2023. Apart from Maridueña, the film stars Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. Other cast members include Belissa Escobedo, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, as well as Harvey Guillén. Additionally, singer Becky G has voiced Khaji-Da. The film revolves around Jamie discovering his powers and transforming into the titular superhero Blue Beetle.

He previously told Variety, "Of the teenage superheroes, Jaime would be in the Eagle Fang boat — a little chaotic, spontaneous, sly, a little cornball." He further added, "The thing that is really going to shine in this movie is that the Latino experience is not a monolith. It's not a one-size-fits-all story. Whether you speak zero Spanish or are fluent, you’re not more Latino than someone else." Apart from Mexican and Cuban, he is also of Ecuadorian descent.

The synopsis of the film reads, "Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes Blue Beetle." Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, it will be the 14th movie in the DC Extended Universe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Flash: Do you know Ezra Miller performed their own stunts in the upcoming DC Universe film?