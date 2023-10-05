Blue Exorcist Chapter 145: Author takes another 1-month break; Here's WHY

Blue Exorcist, the action fantasy series based on Kazue Katō's manga is once again taking a break after it made its comeback after six years away. However, fans of the beloved series will have to admit that this one-month break is nothing compared to previous series breaks. Back in 2021, the manga took a two-month break from February to March, with Katō opting to take a breather from 12 years of mounting fatigue.

Why Blue Exorcist will be delayed?

【休載のお知らせ】

ジャンプSQ.11月号(10/4発売)の『青の祓魔師』は作者体調不良のため休載いたします。なお、加藤先生は現在回復に向かっております。

再開は12月号を予定しております。楽しみにしていただいている読者の皆様には申し訳ありませんが、もう暫くお待ちいただけますと幸いです！ — 青の祓魔師 公式 (@aoex_official) September 27, 2023

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official account of Kazue Katō's Blue Exorcist manga announced on Wednesday that the series. The reason mentioned in the statement is said to be that the author Kazue Katō needs to recover from COVID-19 and she will be pausing work on her Blue Exorcist manga series until she has recovered. “Please note that Dr. Kato is currently on the road to recovery,” said the post. The announcement gave fans a heads-up that the next installment of the Blue Exorcist manga will be delayed.

According to a report by Anime News Network , the series break would be relatively brief, with the manga expected to resume in the December issue of Shueisha's Jump SQ magazine. The author of the manga also confirmed that a scheduled autograph signing would be postponed until January. “We are planning to restart the issue in December. We apologize to all our readers who have been looking forward to it, but we hope you will be able to wait a little longer!” said the post.

What is about Blue Exorcist?

From the brains of Kazue Katō, the manga is based on a dark story that revolves around Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers he and his twin brother Yukio are the sons of Satan, born from a human woman, and he is the inheritor of Satan's powers. Recently, Blue Exorcist season three, aka the Shimane Illuminati Saga trailer dropped and is set to return in January 2024. The anime will make an epic return thrilling fans with new chapters from the manga.

