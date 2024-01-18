Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More

Blue Exorcist is an anime television series based on the manga of the same name by Kazue Kato. The story revolves around Rin Okumura, a teenager who discovers that he and his twin brother Yukio are the sons of Satan, born from a human woman, and he is the inheritor of Satan's powers.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 will be released on January 21, 2024. The previous episode featured Yukio Okumura attending an inquiry meeting at the True Cross Order, and Izumo and Shiemi confronting Mayuko in a girl's bathroom. The episode also revealed the truth about Gehenna Gate and the organization responsible. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the release of Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 release schedule and where to watch

The third episode of Blue Exorcist season 3 will be released on January 21, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels. International fans can catch the English-subtitled-version of the episode at the following times,

Pacific Standard Time - Saturday, January 20, 10 am

Central Standard Time - Saturday, January 20, 12 pm

Eastern Standard Time - Saturday, January 20, 1 pm

Brazil Standard Time - Saturday, January 20, 3 pm

Greenwich Mean Time - Saturday, January 20, 6 pm

Central European Time - Saturday, January 20, 7 pm

Indian Standard Time - Saturday, January 20, 11:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time - Sunday, January 21, 2 am

Australian Central Standard Time - Sunday, January 21, 3:30 am

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in selected countries, including India, after airing on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other Japanese networks. Southeastern anime enthusiasts can watch the anime series on various platforms, including Crunchyroll, Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, and iQIYI.

What can we expect in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3?

The previous episode of the series revealed the reason for the increasing frequency of demon sightings, with the revelation of Gehenna Gate's opening. This leads to speculation that Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 3 will reveal more about the Illuminati's plans and the Angelic Legion's retaliation strategy.

Rin Okumura and his friends are expected to go through more of their extracurricular activities involving demon exorcism. Since the anime isn't following the manga's actual timelines, fans can expect to witness Rin and his group confront the lady in a white shroud in the upcoming episode.

Recap of the previous episode

In episode 2, Yukio Okumura is summoned to the True Cross Order to report on his encounter with Saburota Todo and sign a blood contract. The organization's head asks members to deal with demon-eaters. After leaving, Yukio contemplates his identity as Rin Okumura's twin brother and his affiliation with Satan, particularly due to his shared blue flames. Later, he helps Shiemi with her studies.

A flashback reveals Yukio's connection to Mephisto and his role as Rin's guardian. Yukio knew that Mephisto was aware of him having Satan's eyes, but he was also angry at him for not clearly explaining everything. The episode shifts to True Cross Academy's cram school, where Yukio assigns Rin and his friends a new mission, forcing Shiemi and Izumo to fight on the frontline.

Izumo couldn't come to terms with Shiemi helping her out on a previous occasion. Her inability to say a "Thank you" further infuriated her. Nevertheless, she somehow repaid her while on the mission by saving her from Mayuko. Meanwhile, Lewin Light, Arthur A. Angel, and others infiltrate an abandoned particle acceleration research institute in Russia to search for demons. They discover a man-made Gehenna gate expanding rapidly.

Mephisto Pheles created a barrier to prevent the gate from expanding, while Lewin Light ruled that the opening of the Gehenna gate was the work of the Illuminati organization. Following this, the episode saw Saburota Todo meet a man lying on his bed. He was pronounced as the leader, who helped in opening the Gehenna gate and set things into motion.

