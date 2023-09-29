Blue Lock Chapter 235: Isagi's attack blocked AGAIN! Everything to know about the chapter

Following the events from the previous chapter where Hiori Yo’s impressive attacking skills help Isagi score the winning goal, the new Blue Lock Chapter 235 will show how Hiori still needs to catch up on a few things before becoming the director of Isagi’s goals. As the manga has announced a break, chapter 235 titled, The Reason You Were Born, is set to be released on Wednesday, October 4, at 12 AM JST.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 235?

(SPOILERS AHEAD) The recent episode showed the intense match is still on as Isagi and his team tussle with the elusive final piece that could lead them to victory. His relentless pursuit of the missing element showcases his unwavering determination and the timely interventions of rivals like Kaiser add an extra layer of challenge to the game.

Blue Lock chapter 235: The Reason You Were Born will probably be a Hiori Yo-centric event, as he had a complicated relationship with his parents. In the previous chapters, it has been witnessed how his parents wanted him to become the best in the game of football, but Isagi's attack is blocked again, despite his endless efforts. In the recent chapter, Kaiser understood that Isagi would shoot from his left leg and positioned himself to steal the ball at the perfect time as both he and Kaiser strike the ball at the exact moment.

What left everyone surprised was how Barou blocked the shot. Later, he clears the ball as Isagi understands that he could not shoot because of the impact that Kaiser had. These events lead Hiori to understand that the field is evolving at a faster rate than both due to their combinations in the game.

When will Blue Lock chapter 235: The Reason You Were Born release?

Blue Lock Chapter 235: The Reason You Were Born is expected to release on Tuesday, October 3, for fans worldwide, but fans in Japan can get it on Wednesday, October 4, at 12 AM JST. It is being said that this chapter might be another flashback for either Hiori or Isagi, but fans will have to wait until the official copy gets released. The fans can get their hands on the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine by purchasing a physical or digital copy.

