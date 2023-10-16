Blue Lock Chapter 237 Spoilers: Hiori and Isagi's collaboration! Everything to know about the outing

It seems to be a bit of confusion in the latest storyline of Blue Lock. Isagi wants to score the goal in order to show it to Kaiser. On the other side, Hiori wanted to be the center of the world. Thus, one does not know who would be the man to score the goal at last. The translated spoilers of the next chapter are out on Twitter, now X. Thus, here is everything to know about the next outing of the manga.

Blue Lock Chapter 237: Spoilers hints Isagi's plan to help Hiori

As per the spoilers from Raguya, we see that the title of the next one is 'Center of the World.' The chapter will start with the announcer saying that the Bastard Munchens are on their way for a counterattack. The tables are turned with this move. As a result of this, we see that Hiori has the ball with him. But Niko and Lorenzo are ready to take him head-on. Both of them seem confident in the approach that they can tackle the situation on their own.

However, what comes next is Hiori's side where we see that he is annoyed by these two. Isagi will enter the scene, asking him to follow the lead as the two synchronize. This is where we see that two of the other players from the Ubers to block these two. However, after a long back and forth, the ultimate scene of the chapter will come to a point where Hiori has the ball and the determination to work for his dream. With this, the spoilers also reveal the title of the next one to be 'Dreamers.'

Blue Lock Chapter 237: Release date and where to read

Since the original Blue Lock only released in a raw format in Japanese, the international release date is bound to face irregularities. Blue Lock Chapter 237 is expected to come out on Sunday, October 16, 2023. The chapter is released in the Pocket Shonen Magazine. Any updates or changes will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

