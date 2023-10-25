Blue Lock Chapter 238 Spoilers: Hiori to show faith in Isagi; everything we know about the next one

The spoilers and plot details of the upcoming chapter have been released in the public domain. With this, the one thing that we know is that the chapter will finally showcase the long-overdue goal. Isagi had the ball in the last outing and he passed it to Hiori. However, the storyline after this was kept away for the next chapter. Well, here is what the spoilers of Blue Lock Chapter 238 tell us about the final goal!

Blue Lock Chapter 238: Previous chapter recap and spoilers

In the last chapter, both Isagi and Hiori teamed up to form the he was meta-vision technique which was something that no one could have beaten. It was in one of the monologues that we see that Hiori actually wanted to quit soccer. However, it turned out that he was getting his confidence back. Back in the match, he saw that Isagi froze, only to realize that he wanted Hiori to take the winning shot.

However, even in this outing, the final result of the goal was not shown. But as per the plot details released on Raguya's Twitter feed, we know that the title of the next one will be 'Dreamers.' This episode starts with Hiori getting the ball and taking it toward the goal. However, Niko, and then Lorenzo are right beside to take it. This is where the twist in the story will play out. Hiori will take a leap of faith in Isagi and will pass the ball to him again. This is when the man will take the winning goal for the team. It will be interesting to see what the last goal looks like in the manga illustrations!

Blue Lock Chapter 238: Release date, and where to read

As of the time of writing, no break has been announced in the release of the next chapter, Thus, the newest outing is coming out on October 25, 2023, as per the schedule of the magazine. The chapter is released in the Pocket Shonen Magazine. Any updates or changes will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

