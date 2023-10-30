Blue Lock Chapter 239 on BREAK: Reason for delay, new release date, where to read and more

Blue Lock Chapter 239 will be on hiatus this week. The new update from the Weekly Shonen Magazine has confirmed that the new chapter will not come out on the due date. Not only this but the reason behind the delay has also been mentioned. Along with this, the release date of the next one is also out. Here is everything we know about the next chapter of Blue Lock so far!

Reason behind the delay

An illustration in Weekly Shonen Magazine revealed that the mangaka was unwell and unable to produce a new chapter this week. For health reasons, Blue Lock Chapter 239 has been put on a temporary hiatus. However, there is a new release date set for the next chapter, so fans need not worry.

Blue Lock Chapter 239: Release date and where to read

The release date for the new chapter has been pushed back by a week. As announced in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, Blue Lock Chapter 239 will now appear in the 49th issue of the magazine on November 8, 2023. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

Blue Lock Chapter 239: Previous chapter recap

The title of the previous chapter of Blue Lock was 'Dreamers.' It began with the players trying to score against Uber's goal in order to make the final save. Hiori was accelerated and Niko knew that he would not be able to stop him at this point. Aryu noticed Isagi was off his game but knew he would take the pass when needed. Suddenly, Kaiser moved in to try and score the goal himself.

But the team realized Hiori was planning to take the shot solo. Borou's words left Hiori questioning his role without Isagi on the team. By the chapter's end, Hiori unexpectedly passed to Isagi, who scored the winning goal against the Ubers, surprising everyone.

The celebration of the victory and the analysis of the match will be a part of the upcoming storyline. As mentioned in the last chapter, the title of the next one will be 'Creation.' It will be interesting to see what comes next. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your daily dose of anime and pop culture news.

