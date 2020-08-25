Blue Sky: Cast & crew of K drama based on BTS were asked to sign secrecy waiver ahead of first script reading?

If a report is to be believed, then the first script reading of Blue Sky took place recently while the cast and crew were asked to sign a secrecy waiver before the reading. For the unversed, the upcoming K-drama is based on the members of BTS from their younger days leading up to when they made their debut in 2013.

For BTS ARMY, when it was announced that a K-drama was in the works which would look into the lives of BTS members from before they became a septet leading up to their debut in 2013, it was like an instant serotonin boost. Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si-hyuk had shared recently at a press conference, via Entertainment Weekly, "Big Hit is currently preparing a drama series together with a leading Korean production company based on the Bangtan Universe, slated for release in the second half of 2020. It will be a story set in the BU about how the seven boys first met."

Titled Blue Sky, the hunt was on for the casting of the seven members with fans pitching in their own choices of who should play RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. However, according to the latest report via Allkpop, the first script reading was recently completed in secrecy with the cast and crew of Blue Sky. Moreover, the actors, actresses, their management representatives, production staff and crew were allegedly asked to sign a secrecy waiver before the first script reading took place.

Secrecy waivers in Korean entertainment are usually signed by variety program crew members to not reveal any spoilers or by crew members who are working on a program sold for distribution in foreign countries. Hence the Blue Sky team being asked to sign a secrecy waiver is very rare. They have also been warned of serious penalty fees if they violate the secrecy waiver.

Who would you cast as BTS members in Blue Sky? Tell us your casting choices in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Dynamite MV B Side: BTS are a bunch of chaotic goofballs in this playful music video with bloopers galore

As for when filming for Blue Sky begins, the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Seoul could delay the desired shoot date further. Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that Seo Ji-hoon of To All The Guys Who Loved Me fame was roped in to play one of the BTS members in Blue Sky. However, Ji-hoo's agency issued a statement revealing that the 23-year-old actor was not offered a role.

"We have never received an offer for this drama. Nothing has been confirmed for Seo Ji-hoon’s next project. This is the first time we have even heard about this drama. We have not received any scripts with the same title either," the agency stated via Koreaboo.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently on cloud nine with the massive success of their latest single Dynamite. Not only did their song become the fastest track to reach 100 #1's on the iTunes Top Songs chart but Dynamite MV made YouTube history by garnering 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours of release.

Moreover, BTS will be performing Dynamite for the very first time at the VMAs 2020 which takes place on August 31. Besides being nominated in four categories - Best Group, Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-Pop (the last three for On from Map of the Soul: 7), this is the first time ever that the septet is performing at the popular award ceremony. As for their next highly-awaited album, BTS will be releasing it in the fourth quarter of 2020 as Namjoon recently teased fans in their TODAY show interview revealing that the new album is a bit different from Dynamite.

Share your comment ×