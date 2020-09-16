Blueberry Eyes: MAX & wife Emily exchange wedding vows to BTS member Suga's rap verse dedicated to ARMY

After months of teasing BTS ARMY, MAX has finally released Blueberry Eyes ft. BTS member Suga along with a romantic music video featuring his wife Emily Schneider, who is also pregnant with their first child, a daughter. The 28-year-old singer also subtly made sure that Yoongi was a part of the MV without actually being in it.

"Kiss you each morning / With strawberry skies / I get so lost in / Your blueberry eyes / I'm running through my dreams / To see you in the light / 'Cause I get so lost in / Your blueberry eyes," MAX deliciously croons to his wife Emily Schneider in a midnight blue-themed romantic music video for Blueberry Eyes ft. BTS member Suga. BTS ARMY have been anxiously waiting for the collab to drop ever since the tracklist for MAX's upcoming album Colour Vision was unveiled and finally, the 28-year-old singer released the highly-anticipated single along with the dreamy MV.

Blueberry Eyes MV showcases the love story between MAX and his wife that begins with a proposal inside a blueberry filled bathtub, heads to a breakfast revealing their future daughter's sonogram, wedding vows and concludes with a romantic dance. It was the exchanging of their vows that really caught people's attention as the couple lip-synced Yoongi's rap verse from Blueberry Eyes and ARMY was very impressed with the pair for being able to memorise the words and say it fluently. Moreover, the Daechwita rapper may not have been a part of the MV but MAX made sure to keep Suga's presence felt by featuring a cat, which ARMY associates with Yoongi. MAX even tweeted the cat screenshot from the MV quipping, "WE ALL KNOW ARMY’S FAVORITE PART OF THE VIDEO," along with a purple heart.

What's also heartwarming is that while MAX's lyrics are dedicated to his darling wife, Yoongi dedicates his rap verse to ARMY: "Ay, I who used to nobody / Umm, my life was just about rushing to get through the day / Yeah / Our day, Our nights, Our lives / U - A - R - E - M - Y light / Friends who hold each other up, who hold each other's anchor."

Watch MAX ft. Suga's Blueberry Eyes MV and the singer's tweet to BTS ARMY below:

WE ALL KNOW ARMY’S FAVORITE PART OF THE VIDEO pic.twitter.com/QWaDTYxyCW — MAX (@MAXMusic) September 15, 2020

We're convinced that wedding vows from now onwards can only be to Suga's epic rap verses!

What did you think of Blueberry Eyes MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: MAX reveals his favourite song from AGUST D's D 2; Says BTS member Suga never fakes a smile in a conversation

Meanwhile, Blueberry Eyes is MAX and Suga's second collaboration as the former was also a part of AGUST D's second mixtape D-2 for the track Burn It. The duo have become close friends while bonding over their love for music and basketball.

Share your comment ×