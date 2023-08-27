Bob Barker, The Price is Right host passes away at 99; Here’s everything you need to know about him

Bob Barker, the beloved long-time host of iconic game shows like The Price Is Right and Truth or Consequences, has sadly passed away at the age of 99. His publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed the news. Roger stated on Saturday, “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.” Bob Barker made history by hosting game shows and giving away loads of money and prizes for many years, a record that was later broken by Alex Trebek. He was the host of The Price Is Right, which is the longest-running game show on TV, for a whopping 35 years until he retired in June 2007. Here’s everything you need to know about the iconic personality.

A Legend of Game Show The Price is Right

Bob Barker was famous for hosting The Price Is Right, where people guessed the prices of items. The Price Is Right was the last daytime game show and it stayed on TV for a long time. After Bob in 2007, Drew Carey became the host. Bob Barker was on TV for 51 years, including when he hosted Truth or Consequences. He won 19 Emmy Awards, 14 for being a game show host, more than anyone else. He also won four for being a producer on The Price Is Right. He got a special Emmy for his whole career in daytime TV in 1999.

A Voice for Animal Rights

Beyond his game show fame, Barker was a passionate advocate for animal rights, donating generously to animal neutering programs. He was famous for always concluding his shows by saying, "And remember folks, always spay or neuter your pets!" This message reflected his deep commitment to animal welfare.

Advertisement

Barker's career as a host

Tom Barker started working in radio because he had a great voice. After college, he tried different radio jobs before finding one where people in the audience could join in. First, he worked in Florida, and then he moved to California. Barker's career spanned over five decades, starting with Truth or Consequences in the late 1950s and continuing with The Price Is Right in 1972. The latter show, featuring Barker's Beauties and announcer Johnny Olson, became a television institution and a part of American pop culture.

ALSO READ: 'When your bestie is the bestest,' Taylor Swift showers support to Selena Gomez's new album Single Soon

Barker was a dedicated advocate to wildlife

Bob Barker was not only a gameshow host but also hosted beauty pageants like Miss U.S.A. and Miss Universe for 20 years. In 1987, he left the pageants because they wanted to give real fur as prizes, and he disagreed with that. He also said no to big-money deals with companies that mistreated animals. He even hosted the Rose Parade for many years. Drew Carey, who took over as the host of The Price Is Right, said in an installment of Variety that people always remembered Bob Barker for saying, "Come on down" and "Spay and neuter your pets." He continued to say it because it was an important message.

A loving life-partner

Bob Barker's partner of 40 years, Nancy Burnet, shared his dedication to animal advocacy. The two met at an animal shelter in 1983, bonding over their shared passion. Barker's commitment to animal welfare will be remembered alongside his storied career in television. Remembering Bob after his death, Nancy said to the Today Show, “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally, we were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed.”

ALSO READ: 'He’s not creepy': When Millie Bobby Brown invited criticism for defending 'stalker' Joe Goldberg from You