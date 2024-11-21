Bob Dylan Asked To Include One Inaccurate Moment In Biopic, A Complete Unknown; Deets Inside

Bob Dylan had insisted on inserting an inaccurate fact in the movie, A Complete Unknown. The team associated with the biopic of the End of the Line singer recently sat to have a conversation with Rolling Stone and discussed some events that happened while filming.

Talking to the outlet, it was director James Mangold along with the lead, Timothée Chalamet, as well as actors Edward Norton and Elle Fanning.

This was when the director stated that Bob Dylan had sat with him in Los Angeles going through the screenplay of the movie, line by line, recalling which Mangold stated, “I felt like Bob just wanted to know what I was up to.”

Further adding to his words, the actor from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Edward Norton, stated that Bob Dylan had insisted on putting in a totally inaccurate moment into the film.

As per the actor, when the director, James Mangold, had gotten concerned about what the audience would think about the fictional sequence in the film, the Don't Think Twice, It's All Right singer gave a staring look to Mangold and said to him, “What do you care what other people think?”

The actor from Kingdom of Heaven then went on to address Dylan as a “troublemaker.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Elle Fanning, who plays the character of Sylvie Russo, which is actually a fictionalized version of Dylan’s first New York girlfriend, Suze Rotolo, stated that the singer didn't want the biopic to use Rotolo’s real name.

The A Rainy Day in New York actress then stated that Rotolo, who died back in 2011, was a very private person.

Elle Fanning also mentioned that Rotolo had not asked for this life, further adding that she was someone who was very close and special to Bob Dylan.

A Complete Unknown talks about Bob Dylan’s controversial tale of the period when he had switched from acoustic to electric guitar in the mid-’60s.

The movie is an adaptation of Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties.

In the film, Chalamet plays the role of Dylan, Edward Norton plays the character of Pete Seeger, while Monica Barbaro plays Joan Baez and Boyd Holbrook plays Johnny Cash.

A Complete Unknown will be released on December 25, 2024.

