Bob Dylan sued for allegedly grooming, sexually abusing a minor in 1965

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Bob Dylan is being sued by an unnamed woman who has accused him of grooming and sexually abusing her when she was 12-year-old in 1965 as revealed by a lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court on Friday, August 13 according to The Hollywood Reporter. The report states that the woman has stated that the singer-songwriter allegedly abused her and also provided her with drugs and alcohol and also threatened physical violence during a six-week period in April and May 1965.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the victim has claimed that Dylan established an “emotional connection” with her and was grooming her using his status as a well-known musician. It has been reported that the musician is being sued for assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeking compensatory, punitive and exemplary damages. The woman has claimed that Dylan's alleged abuse and threats of physical violence left her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.

The woman has also mentioned in her complaint that Dylan’s alleged abuse resulted in economic losses, including medical costs relating to his conduct. The complaint reportedly also mentions other few specifics of the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of the musician. The lawsuit also claims the musician allegedly assaulted the plaintiff on multiple occasions and that some incidents took place at the famed Chelsea hotel in Manhattan.

According to Billboard, a spokesperson for Dylan has responded to the claims and said, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

