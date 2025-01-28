Bob Mackie Looks Back At Controversy Caused By Cher’s Naked Illusion Dress; Says ‘People Were Horrified…’

In her decades-long career, Cher has given us major game-changing fashion moments, and one of them happens to be the Naked Illusion dress she wore at the Met Gala in 1974. When she wore it, it surely got a lot of people talking.

While conversing with People magazine about the documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Ilusion, he said that Cher herself opted to go with that dress.

Mackie stated about asking Cher what she wanted to wear to the MET when they went. The designer shared that the singer desired him to go with her, to which he agreed.

He recalled asking her, “But what do you want to wear? You have to wear something that we've done.’ And she pauses and says, ‘I want to wear the dress with the feathers.’” While conversing with Interview outlet, he stated that “the place went crazy.”

He mentioned witnessing many photographers just coming “out of the shadows at the met” and capturing her photos. He stated that she was in each newspaper the following day, and they have been featuring that for the last five decades again and again.

Mackie shared that it was incredible, adding, “People were horrified; they thought, that’s not fashion; she’s just naked at the Metropolitan.”

He revealed to the outlet that the I Got You Babe singer was later featured wearing the same gown in the Vogue issue published in 1974, which was captured by the photographer Richard Avedon.

Later on, an outtake from that shoot was utilized for the cover of Time, published on March 12, 1975.

While speaking with the publication, the designer expressed being “surprised that it was even there.” He added how often one gets to witness a girl looking and dressed like that on the Time’s cover.

The designer continued, “Usually it was some funny old Russian man who everybody hated, so it was just the weirdest thing. They were pulling them off the newsstands in the South and tearing off the front cover; it was just shocking.”

