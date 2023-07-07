Bob Marley One Love: First trailer dives into life of legendary singer; Check release date, cast and more

Scheduled for release on January 12, 2024, the highly anticipated film, Bob Marley: One Love, takes audiences on a captivating journey through the life of the legendary musician. The movie, which has been filmed in both England and Jamaica, is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green – known for his work on King Richard.

The Life of Bob Marley

Filming locations include iconic sites in Kingston, such as Trench Town, where the influential band, the Wailers, was formed. The biopic delves into key moments and people in Bob Marley's life, including the infamous attack on him, Rita Marley, and the Wailers at his home and studio in December 1976.

Highlighted in the recently released teaser trailer, that pivotal incident holds significant prominence in the upcoming film. In the trailer, we hear Marley, portrayed by Ben-Adir, utter the profound words, "My life is not important to me." When questioned about his decision to leave London and return to Jamaica 16 months after the attack, he resolutely declares, "My life is for people." These poignant lines encapsulate Marley's unwavering commitment to his mission and the profound impact he aimed to make through his music and activism

The Cast

Taking on the role of the reggae legend is the talented Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for his portrayal of the Skrull in the ongoing Disney+ series, Marvel's Secret Invasion. Ben-Adir has proven his ability to embody iconic figures in the past, notably portraying Malcolm X in One Night in Miami and former President Barack Obama in the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule.

ALSO READ: Barbie Cast: Who will play Barbie and Ken in the movie? Here's everything you need to know

Lashana Lynch famed for starring in Captain Marvel and No Time to Die will be plaing Rita Marley, Bob's wife.

Bob and Rita Marley's son Ziggy Marley has co-produced the much awaited biopic. In a note posted on instagram Ziggy said "Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024. You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became."

ALSO READ: Marvel reveals Secret Invasion full cast: Meet the 11 actors of the series