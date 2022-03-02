Bob Odenkirk: Being in great shape helped me save my life after heart attack

Looks like The 2021 film Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk will ever be as precious to him as he is to himself. On Monday, the Better Call Saul actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show and discussed how near to death he came while filming his AMC series in New Mexico.

Odenkirk, 59, claimed he was treated quickly following the medical emergency, with someone on set initiating CPR, which he said "saved my life." The series' health officer immediately rushed to her vehicle to get a defibrillator, which was used on the actor three times, according to Odenkirk. However, Odenkirk also attributed his great shape for his part in Nobody. Bob said as per Just Jared, “Because I was in good shape, you kind of enlarge other veins around your heart, if you work out a lot,” he said. “And I was told that more blood was able to go to my heart during CPR because these veins were just a little bit bigger from a lot of working out.”

Meanwhile, Odenkirk also told Stern that the operation that took place the morning following the heart attack was successful, and that the built-up plaque in his left heart artery had been removed. In early September, Odenkirk returned to work on his show, Better Call Saul.

Odenkirk, who expressed gratitude to his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian for rushing to his side, advised listeners to take CPR lessons, saying, "Because you can save lives with them." In other news, Better Call Saul season 6 debuts on AMC on April 18, followed by a 6-week break until the final episodes run on July 11.

