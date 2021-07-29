Bob Odenkirk: 'Better Call Saul' actor now stable after experiencing heart related incident on set

Bob Odenkirk is now in a stable condition at a New Mexico hospital, a day after having a heart attack while filming AMC's Better Call Saul's sixth and final season. A day after the news surfaced, the 58-year-old actor's representatives issued a statement regarding his health. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the representatives stated, "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident.”

Bob and his family "would like to express gratitude for the wonderful doctors and nurses caring for him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side," the statement continued. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.” According to sources, at the time of Odenkirk's heart attack, production on the last season was almost halfway complete. Production on the show remained suspended on Wednesday as everyone was concerned about Odenkirk's health. It is unknown how long production will be halted.

Odenkirk is a four-time Emmy nominee for his portrayal of lawyer Saul Goodman on AMC's Emmy-winning show Breaking Bad. On the prequel spinoff Better Call Saul, he reprises his role and heads the call sheet.

Meanwhile, following the news of Bob's health, his former co-star Bryan Cranston issued a heartfelt statement Wednesday morning and asked everyone to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers Bob's way.

