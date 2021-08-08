Bob Odenkirk is 'doing great' post heart attack; Shares health update

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk took to his Twitter late Friday to update fans on his health. The 58-year-old actor, who portrays shady lawyer Jimmy McGill in the Breaking Bad spinoff, is recovering. “I am doing great. I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better,” Bob tweeted.

He further penned, “Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!” On July 27, Odenkirk fell on the sets of Better Call Saul. A few days later, he sent out a statement thanking friends and fans and appreciating support, but he has been quiet ever since. At that time, he also revealed the cause of his collapse. He wrote, “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery, Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Check out his tweet here:

I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable! — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, though the production for the final season started in April, according to Odenkirk, it's unknown how much more filming is left or how his heart attack would affect the rest of the production. AMC and Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, have not commented on the current status of production.

Bob Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul, a character for which he has received four Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

ALSO READ:Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk REVEALS he had a small heart attack; Says 'I'm going to be okay'