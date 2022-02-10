Bob Odenkirk had a harrowing heart attack on Better Call Saul sets, actor shares ordeal

Bob Odenkirk discusses his terrifying heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul. Last summer, while shooting the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff series, the actor fainted on set and was taken to the hospital.

After an excruciating period of no information, Odenkirk's son was the first to convey news that his father would be okay and would make a complete recovery. Following his health crisis, Odenkirk expresses gratitude to fans and co-stars for their outpouring of support during the difficult period. Season 6 has yet to have a premiere date, however it has been appropriately delayed, first owing to the pandemic and then due to Odenkirk's health crisis. Of course, given the circumstances, fans have remained patient and anxious to see how the prequel series concludes Saul Goodman's origin saga.

In an interview with The New York Times, Odenkirk is now opening up about his harrowing experience on the Better Call Saul set. He described the exact moment he had the heart attack. Bob shared that after a long day of filming, he and his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian retired to a favourite hangout for leisure, and that's when it occurred. Odenkirk has no recollection of the incident and only knows what he has pieced together from the testimony of those who helped save his life. Bob said as per Screenrant, "I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down. Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away. And around 5 a.m. the next morning they went through right here and blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places."

Meanwhile, Better Call Saul season 6 is on the way, and AMC has just published the first teaser trailer, which confirms the return of the Cousins. Some have claimed that this first peek suggests a hidden debut date of April 18th.