Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul Season 6

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on set during the filming of the AMC show, Better Call Saul as confirmed by Variety. Odenkirk has been filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off show. As per Variety, Odenkirk was filming on the show’s set in New Mexico when he collapsed and was immediately rushed to the hospital soon after. Reports have confirmed that the actor is still receiving medical care and the cause of the collapse has not been disclosed yet.

In Better Call Saul, Odenkirk, 58, essays a con-man lawyer Saul Goodman who first appeared in Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's popular show Breaking Bad. With the spin-off series, Better Call Saul star, Bob has managed to build a massive fan base for his character and his acting abilities in the same have also earned him four Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama, and four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Currently, Odenkirk has been wrapping up the final season of the show which will reportedly consist of thirteen episodes. The sixth and final season of the show is slated to premiere in early 2022. The fifth season of the show was released in February 2020.

An update on Bob's health after his hospitalisation is still awaited. In the meantime, fans as well as friends of Odenkirk have been taking to social media to send him positive messages for his speedy recovery.

