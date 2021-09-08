Bob Odenkirk returns to Better Call Saul set after suffering 'small heart attack'; Read tweet

After suffering a "small heart attack" in July, Bob Odenkirk is finally back on set shooting Better Call Saul's sixth and final season. The actor posted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself in the makeup chair with makeup artist Cheri Montesanto, who made him appear "not ugly for shooting." "Back to work on Better Call Saul!" Odenkirk tweeted.

"So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," he further penned. Meanwhile, Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould tweeted, "Bob is back! A great day for us!" For those of you who don't know, on July 27, Odenkirk fell on the Better Call Saul set and was transported to a hospital in Albuquerque. The next day, AMC issued a statement stating the actor was in stable condition after “a heart related incident.” Later the actor shared he had a "small heart attack" but did not need surgery. He expressed gratitude to the audience for the outpouring of affection and concern when news spread, and he said that he will "take a beat to recover," promising to "come back soon."

Check out his tweet here:

However, the medical crisis sparked an outpouring of love and gratitude from Odenkirk's fans and colleagues. Bryan Cranston, his Breaking Bad co-star, urged fans to “send positive thoughts and prayers his way,” while Aaron Paul simply tweeted, “I love you my friend.”

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Better Call Saul, a prequel to Breaking Bad, was in the middle of shooting its last season when Odenkirk had a heart attack. It is expected to premiere in 2022.

