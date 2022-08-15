Bob Odenkirk REVEALS Better Call Saul cast plans to watch the series finale together and 'cry'

With the popular show Better Call Saul coming to an end with its series finale on season 6's final episode, the lead actor of the series Bob Odenkirk opened up about his plans for the screening of the last episode. The series has been lauded immensely by critics and has been nominated for a number of Emmys this year.

A spin-off to the iconic AMC series Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is scripted around the character of Saul Goodman played by Bob Odenkirk. At the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday, Odenkirk shared his plans for the last day of the airing of the series to People. The actor revealed that the ensemble has decided to make it an event and gather around to send off the series, "We're going to get together as a cast at somebody's house and watch the episode. And then we're going to cry."

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old actor shared that the chemistry and bond between the cast members have what made the series so successful, "Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando: This core group of actors are the best friends." He went on to add on an emotional note, "We're going to miss each other awfully." He also noted the "unbelievable joy" he felt while working with the legend Carol Burnett on the last season of the show as Burnett joined the series as a guest character in the final season, "She's got chops in every direction, obviously." He continued gushing over the actress, "And she's gotten to show them yet again on Better Call Saul with her drama. And she's so heartbreaking. She's beautiful and heartbreaking and true and deep and fun and fun to be around. It was one of the heights of my career to be with her."

