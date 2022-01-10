Bob Saget, beloved Full House star and famous comedian, dies at 65

Bob Saget, famous comedian and the beloved TV dad Danny Tanner in Full House, has sadly passed away at the age of 65. The Sheriff's department confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter that Bob was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, i.e. January 9. Authorities informed that Bob was in Orlando for a comedy tour and was found unresponsive in his hotel room.

While no further information has been released on Saget's cause of the death, the Sheriff's department shared that the detective found no signs of foul play or drug use. Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"

Moreover, Bob's last tweet read, "Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this shit. Check h t t p :// BobSaget . com for my dates in 2022."

Rest in peace and power, Bob Saget. Thank you for giving us some warm childhood memories.

Besides, Full House (and Fuller House, which saw Bob reprise his most famous role to date), Saget was also America's Funniest Videos' longtime host and the narrator of How I Met Your Mother as the adult Ted Mosby.