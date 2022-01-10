Bob Saget Death: Full House stars John Stamos & Candace Cameron Bure pay emotional tribute to beloved co-star

In some upsetting news that rocked the world of Hollywood, beloved Full House star and popular comedian Bob Saget has sadly passed away at the age of 65. Bob was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, i.e. January 9, which was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff's Office in a tweet. Saget's friends and well-wishers from the industry like Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Affleck, Jon Stewart, Kat Dennings and more have been remembering the late star on social media.

Full House stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure took to Twitter to share their shock and grief over losing their cherished co-star, who was also a very dear friend to them. A heartbroken John tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." On the other hand, Candace remorsefully tweeted, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

Here's how John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure paid an emotional, heartbreaking tribute to Bob Saget below:

Rest in peace and power, Bob Saget. Thank you for all the fond childhood memories, Mr. Tanner.

When it comes to Full House, a classic '80s sitcom still loved by millions and millions across the globe, Bob had found instant fame and love as everyone's favourite TV dad, Danny Tanner. While John played Danny's flamboyant brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis, Candace played Danny's eldest daughter D.J. Tanner. Until quite recently, Full House's spin-off series, Fuller House, saw Bob, John and the old castmates making recurring cameos as their loved, iconic characters.