Bob Saget opened up about battling COVID-19 in a podcast days before his passing

Just days before his death, Bob Saget was cracking jokes about COVID-19 variants and sharing his own experience with Covid diagnosis on a podcast. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that the beloved Full House star was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the night after his stand-up show outside of Jacksonville the night before.

“It’s very popular, it’s doing very well,” the “Full House” icon joked of the Omicron variant during a January 5 interview on the podcast “A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan,” as per Page Six. “It is not good, it does not feel good,” he continued. “I don’t know if I had Delta or … I might have had a combo. Maybe at one point they [Delta and Omicron] were working together.” However, Saget, who did not say when he was infected with COVID, then compared the viral variations to comedians.

“At one point Omicron was opening for Delta but Omicron got so big that Delta’s opening now.” According to Page Six, Bob also discussed his experience doing stand-up for an audience during the pandemic. “If it’s half-full, I go, ‘Oh, that’s disappointing,’ then all of a sudden 200 people show up because they decide at the last minute, ‘What the hell, when are we going to see Bob? He might die from COVID, let’s go see him,'” he joked at the time.

Meanwhile, when police originally reported Saget's death on Twitter on Sunday, they stated that there were "no signs of foul play or drug use" at the site. The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed on Monday that Saget's autopsy had been completed and that there is no indication of foul play or drug usage at this time.

