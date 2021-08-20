Bob Saget’s birthday note to John Stamos will make you CRY: To say we’re like brothers is an understatement

Actor Bob Saget recently wished his Full House co-star John Stamos on his 58th birthday with a very special tribute. The actor and comedian took to social media and wrote: “Today is a special day, today is the day that my brother John Stamos was born,” Saget added. “To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows- The usual you go through with your closest of people in your life. But what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life,” Bob sweetly wrote.

He added: “He has always been there for me. Even when I could be unbearable. Anyone who knows him knows what a beautiful person he is. And I’m not talkin’ about his gift of looks. I’m talking’ about the gift of his heart. I’ve learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother. He deserves the happiest birthday of birthdays.”

If you didn’t know, Bob and John appeared in 192 episodes of Full House together, over the course of eight seasons.

Before concluding his emotional message, Bob also wrote: “And…To celebrate him properly today, watch all ten episodes of Season One of @bigshotseries @disneyplus – It’s an incredible show that he is just so great in. Or go find him right now on his dates where he’s touring with Beach Boys,” he wrote. “There is only one @johnstamos on this planet, and I am a better person because he’s in my life. Happy Birthday, Dear John” Saget concluded.

