Bob Saget’s family ‘devastated’ after Full House alum’s death; Kelly Rizzo says ‘He was everything to us’

Bob Saget‘s family, including his wife Kelly Rizzo and his 3 daughters have broken their silence on the late star’s sudden and tragic passing. Kelly, along with the girls–Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 told Page Six: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

For those unversed, the 65-year-old Full House star was found deceased on Sunday in his hotel room in Florida. Bob and Kelly, 42, tied the knot back in 2018. Bob was previously married to Sherri Kramer Saget for 15 years, but they split up in 1997.

After the death of the beloved Full House alum, tributes have been pouring in from his celebrity friends as well as fans of Saget. After the shocking news of the tragedy hit news, one of Bob’s closest friends–John Stamos (who also essayed the role of his brother in the show Full House) took to Twitter and mourned the passing of the loved star. He tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Our continued thoughts and prayer are with the Saget family and their friends who are mourning the loss.

