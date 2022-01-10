Bob Saget talked about the ‘afterlife’ in his tribute to Betty White just days before his passing

2022 has started off with heartbreaking celebrity deaths. After Betty White passed away just hours before midnight on New Year eve, Full House star and comedian Bob Saget passed away this Sunday at the age of 65. After White’s passing, the Full House alum paid a touching tribute to White, who was just weeks away from turning 100 on January 17th. In his post, Saget reflected on death and the afterlife.

He wrote: “She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design — in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Betty White. My God we will miss you.”

The actor also looked back at a funny interaction he once had with Betty. He said: “We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Mary’s. We had been laughing for hours — I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, ‘How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?’ She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite — ‘Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink,’ and then of course she went right to sipping from her straw. I waited in that bathroom for over two hours. (That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally.)”

At the time, Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, commented on the post and wrote, “What an absolutely beautiful tribute. And I never knew that story, honey. I’m so happy to know this now.”

