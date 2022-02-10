Bob Saget's family reveals cause of demise in first statement since Full House alum's passing away

After Bob Saget passed away on January 9, a month after his demise, the late actor's cause of death was recently revealed by his family in a statement. The Full House alum was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 9. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Saget's demise was caused by head trauma and that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The statement released by his family maintained that the actor accidentally hit the back of his head and passed away in his sleep. It was previously confirmed by the sheriff’s department that no signs of foul play or drug use had been found. The actor's passing was announced last month by his family who had stated that they were devastated to inform about his demise and added that he loved his fans, family and bringing together people from all walks of life.

In their recent statement revealing details about the actor's demise, the family said, "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved", via The Hollywood Reporter.

The statement further also mentioned, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Several celebrities including his Full House family shared emotional tributes for Saget's whose sudden passing left them distraught. Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo also shared a heartbreaking tribute for him on Instagram where she called him the best man she's ever known.

ALSO READ: Kelly Rizzo tearfully calls late husband Bob Saget the 'best man' in first interview since his death