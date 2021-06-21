Bobby Lashley REVEALS he'd love to have a match against THIS former WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley, in a recent interview, was asked about the possibility of a fight against a former WWE Champion.

In true The Hurt Business style, with assistance from MVP, Bobby Lashley successfully retained his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell 2021, making it his third consecutive pay-per-view win against Drew McIntyre after Wrestlemania 37 and WrestleMania Backlash 2021. Just before HIAC, in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, The All Mighty was asked how the duo keeps it fresh when it comes to a drawn-out storyline and what's it like to work on said feud for a quarter of a year.

Bobby believes it's "perfect" for them because these matches "tend to make history" while showing what people are willing to do in order to win. The two have "had several different matches" and hence, they "need to see what the next level or wrinkle is." Lashley further elaborated, "One thing I try and tell people is that in the real world, Drew is the No. 2 guy. How are you going to give other people a chance if they can't beat the No. 2 guy? Look, part of this is the show, but there's a lesson for people to step up to seize an opportunity."

Moreover, the wrestler thinks they're looking for that "next person," and if you look closely at the impressive Raw roster, Bobby stated that "it's a very exciting time." Namedropping eight wrestlers, who he believes "are right there at that level," Lashley picked Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Keith Lee, The Miz, John Morrison, Elias, Jaxson Ryker and Damian Priest. "There are guys who are ready to step up and it's exciting for me. I’m looking forward to it," Bobby stated.

One wrestler who is MIA from Lashley's list is Kofi Kingston, who in a May episode of WWE Raw had successfully defeated both Bobby and Randy on the same night. Given how there are already seeds sown for a probable feud between The Hurt Business and The New Day, Lashley was asked if a potential match with Kofi will start to get the creative wheels turning.

"Hell yeah. Someone like me stepping up in a fight against Kofi, it should be a layup and that's not how people think it will go down. That's what excites me about Kofi. I like Kofi and what he's done for the business and to have a fight with him, I would love to have that opportunity," Bobby praised Kingston before concluding, "He was a world champion and the one opportunity that he didn't get was to have another shot at the title."

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston is an exhilarating WWE feud we can totally get behind!

