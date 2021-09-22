Body discovered in Wyoming confirmed to be Gabby Petito; Dania Ramirez REACTS

Authorities reported on Tuesday that the corpse discovered in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend has been positively identified as Gabby Petito, 22, who was last heard from in late August while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Petito died as a result of homicide, according to a tweet from the FBI's Denver field office.

"The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions," Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in the FBI's tweet. However, Petito went missing on Sept. 11 which is 10 days after Laundrie discreetly returned to his parents' Florida home without her — sparking a hunt across the Wyoming wilderness where police think she was last seen. According to PEOPLE, throughout the investigation, strange facts about the case began to surface, transforming one family's horror into a national need for answers.

Meanwhile, after the case was ruled out as homicide, many people took to social media to express their anger as there has been a lot of delay in the case. Interestingly, Dominican actress, Dania Ramirez also commented, she wrote, "Ridiculous!!! The fact that it has taken this long to claim her death as a homicide! It’s ridiculous… and let’s not make this another “blame the cops case.” Guilty and Done!"

However, On Sept. 15, Petito's father, Joseph, spoke with PEOPLE about his daughter, calling her a "free spirit" who would've gone to the 1969 Woodstock Festival if she could. "She's so artistic. She's an amazing artist. She loves to draw. She has a great eye with decorating," Joseph said. "She's that flower child type of personality. The old soul, you know?"

