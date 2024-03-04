'Body Positivity Was All A Big Lie': RHOSLC Star Heather Gay Shares How She Felt About Responses To Ozempic Use

Heather Gay, a star on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, credits her newfound body confidence to Ozempic. In an interview with ABC News on Friday, the 49-year-old discussed her weight-loss journey using the diabetes medication. Despite facing criticism and feeling like she "sold out," Gay emphasized the positive impact Ozempic has had on her well-being, highlighting her increased happiness with her body.

In an interview with ABC News on Friday, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star opened up about her decision to use a diabetes drug for weight loss. Heather Gay confessed to feeling like she "sold out" and relinquished her relatable image in her pursuit of body transformation. Reflecting on her journey, Gay expressed feeling like she has “given up the banner” of being a “relatable” figure in her journey towards body acceptance.

“And it’s disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie,” she remarked on her reflections after experiencing reactions to her use of the drug. “Because it’s better to not be overweight.”

The Bravo personality admitted to feeling "pressure" prior to resorting to the drug, which she described as her "last hope" for shedding weight. She affirmed, “I didn’t wanna show up at another party and see all of my friends 20 pounds thinner and just be resentful.”

Since Gay started taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for individuals with type 2 diabetes, several months ago, she has shed nearly 30 pounds and finally “started to feel seen for the first time.” People now tell me, “’You look great, you seem thin, what are you doing? Are you on Ozempic?’” she disclosed.

She continued, “Even after being on television, writing a New York Times bestselling book, for the first time, I was being valued — by my castmates, by the public—in a way that I had never been valued before,” she said. “And that felt, to me, sad.”

Heather Gay on having ‘tough’ conversations with daughters

The author of The Bad Mormon also revealed her strategy for managing "tough" discussions about body image with her three daughters, Annabelle, Ashley, and Georgia. She said of her daughters, “I want them to feel empowered,” adding that it’s a “very nuanced razor's edge” to be a mother of young girls. She further said, “Because I don’t want to lie to them and say, ‘It doesn’t matter. What matters is on the inside.’ But it does matter. I don’t know why that’s the way it is in the world, but that has been my experience.”

Gay added, “I have beautiful, vibrant, empowered daughters, and I would hate for them to think that their value is limited to their dress size.”

Back in November 2023, Gay said at Variety’s Women of Reality TV event in LA that she’s been on Ozempic for a “long time.”

