Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King to work on the much-awaited Michael Jackson biopic

Hold your breaths Moonwalkers! Michael Jackson is finally getting a biopic. This film on the life of the legend himself, Michael Jackson, has been in the works since 2019 with Gladiator screenwriter John Logan, 3 time Oscar nominee, penning the script. This biopic will be produced by Bohemian Rhapsody's showrunner Graham King who has teamed up with Lionsgate to develop this project.

The movie is set to shed light on Michael's life, from his personal life to his life under the harsh lights of showbiz and even his life as an artist. In a recent sit down with Deadline, Producer Graham King talked about the movie and said, "I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I’m humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen. Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film."

The Billie Jean singer's mother Katherine Jackson also chimed in and shared a few words for the project, "Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema. As a family, we are honoured to have our life story come alive on the big screen."

Meanwhile, Lionsgate representative Joe Drake said, "I am very excited that Lionsgate will be part of this epic film, and thrilled to be working with Graham, who has proven success in telling iconic life stories, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Ali; when combined with John, we couldn’t be in more extraordinary hands."

