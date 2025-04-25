Bold and the Beautiful April 24 Episode Recap: Eric and Brooke Plan Surprise for Ridge at Forrester Creation Fashion Show

The new episode of Bold and the Beautiful sees the preparations for the Forrester Creations Fashion Show underway. Ridge has been making sure that the minute things are taken care of while the models prepare for their walk. Eric and Brooke reach the venue. As Ridge delivers an emotional speech, the former duo hug each other. As Ridge goes out to fix one of the model’s outfits in the other room, Eric and Brooke discuss their big surprise for the latter, which he has no idea about.

Charlie, Zende, Daphne, and Carter discuss the automated lock system of the dressing room, claiming that it was jammed and required fixing. Charlie then reveals that he had the key in his ring and would open it up when required.

Steffy greets Christine and runs backstage to say hi to Ridge and Eric. She informs the duo that Maya could not attend as she had called in sick and that she had also learned of Taylor’s name being added to the list. Steffy also looked forward to meeting her mom, assuming that she would attend after her patch-up with her dad.

Meanwhile, Taylor arrives and rushes backstage to greet Ridge. When Eric and Brooke see Taylor hugging Ridge, they are upset but have been keeping their spirits high for the event.

Shortly after the fashion show begins, Ridge addresses the audience. He is joined by Carter on the stage, who beams with joy over the former’s words.

At the backstage, Donna hears about Brooke and Eric’s surprise for Ridge. Eric planned for Brooke to be sent out as the showstopper in Ridge’s exclusive outfits. As Brooke was ready to step out of the dressing room, Taylor burst in and confronted her.

Shocked at Taylor’s behavior, Brooke tells her that just her presence could cause mishaps at the event. Hearing this, Taylor walks out of the dressing room, slamming the door behind her. With the locks jammed, Brooke is stuck inside and is banging on the door to call someone for her. Due to loud music, no one can hear her.

