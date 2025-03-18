Bold and the Beautiful Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Announces Surprise Pregnancy with Fifth Child
The bold and the beautiful star reveals she’s seven months pregnant.
Soap star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, best known for playing Steffy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, has surprised fans with exciting personal news. In her latest newsletter, Wood revealed that she is expecting her fifth child, sharing that she’s nearly seven months along.
Wood opened up about her pregnancy journey, calling it “a little secret” that her family is thrilled about. “My kids are over the moon. It’s such a special time in our home — so much love, energy, and anticipation!” she shared.
Balancing an intense storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful and raising four young children, Wood emphasized the importance of prioritizing her health. She stays active through workouts, follows a high-protein diet, and incorporates wellness practices like red light therapy and meditation to create a peaceful home environment.
Wood and her husband, Elan Ruspoli, married in 2018 and are already parents to four sons: Rise (6), Lenox (4), Brando (2), and Valor (21 months). She previously shared a heartfelt post when Valor was born, posting a bonding moment in the bathtub and expressing how she was soaking in the moment of new motherhood.
Speculation about Wood’s pregnancy had been swirling among fans for months. Some eagle-eyed B&B viewers noticed wardrobe choices on the show that seemed to conceal a baby bump, sparking Reddit discussions about whether she was expecting again.
With her growing family and a busy career, Wood continues to embrace motherhood while staying dedicated to her role on The Bold and the Beautiful. As she prepares to welcome her fifth child, fans will surely be eager to see how she balances work, wellness, and family in the months ahead.