Bollywood Hollywood duo Jason Derulo & Tesher team up to reimagine the global hit ‘Jalebi Baby’

Candian-Indian rapper/producer Tesher enjoyed over 100 million combined global streams with the 2020 release ‘Jalebi Baby’ that climbed the charts globally.

Universal Music India and Capitol Records have recently signed a new deal with Tesher. Under this agreement, Tesher’s music will be released through Capitol Records in the United States of America whilst Universal Music India will promote the talent’s music in India and other parts of the Asian sub-continent for the music to have a bigger reach and finding new fans around the world. ‘Jalebi Baby’ is the 2020 song that has amassed combined worldwide streaming of over 100 million. The song riffs of a South Asian desert jalebi that is eaten popularly in India. The groovy track has an infectious chorus mended beautifully well by combining both English and Punjabi language lyrics.

The catchy Latin flavored production of the song made it connect with the viewers instantly as it became an earworm and topped the Shazam charts in more than 25 countries. The new reworking of the song is being done in collaboration with Jason Deluro who has sold more than 200 million records worldwide to date. According to a report in Music Business Worldwide, Devraj Sanyal, MD, and CEO, Universal Music Group India & South Asia said, “We are excited to welcome Tesher to the global UMG family.”

Devraj Sanyal further mentioned his statement, “Together, we will work alongside Jeff [Vaughn] and the team at Capitol Records in L.A., to ensure that Tesher’s music continues to reach new fans within India, South Asia and amongst the millions of diasporas around the world, but also to introduce his music to new audiences and other emerging markets around the world, utilizing UMG’s global network in more than 60 countries worldwide.”

Also Read| Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes welcome baby boy; Share first glimpse of their little 'king'

Share your comment ×