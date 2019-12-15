Bombshell: Director Jay Roach says viewers should not watch the film from a 'political prism'

The film Bombshell sees how three brave and courageous women take on the head boss Roger Ailes at a news network.

The upcoming Hollywood film, Bombshell starring powerhouse performers like Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. The film Bombshell helmed by director Jay Roach revolves around the fall of media mogul Roger Ailes who is the head at Fox News. He faces allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct at work place. The stunning actress Nicole Kidman essays the role of Gretchen Carlson, actor and producer Charlize Theron plays Megyn Kelly and Margot Robbie is a fictional character added newly to the film's intriguing plot.

The film Bombshell's director Jay Roach reportedly said during an interview that viewers must not see the film from a political prism. The director urges the fans and film audience that the film story line is 'nonpartisan' and that the film is made to depict what happened at Fox News. The film sees how three brave and courageous women take on the head boss Roger Ailes at a news network. The film Bombshell made news recently, when actor turned producer Charlize Theron saved the film from being shelved. As per reports, the studio backing the film Bombshell had backed out of the film. This came as a shock to the entire cast and crew. But, Charlize Theron did what others thought was impossible.

The stunning actress Charlize Theron brought on board another studio to back the film. The film is also now backed by Lionsgate. The three leading ladies of the Jay Roach directorial made their presence felt at the LA premiere of the much-awaited film Bombshell.

Check out the trailer of Bombshell below:

