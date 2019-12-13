Bombshell: Here's how Charlize Theron saved the film from being shelved; Details inside

The director of the film, Jay Roach reportedly said in an interview that the studio leaving the project felt like as if they were falling off a plane which was at a very high altitude.

The Atomic Blonde actress Charlize Theron who plays one of the lead characters of the film Bombshell, reportedly helped save the being from being shelved permanently. The Mad Max: Fury Road actress Charlize Theron is not just acting in the film but is also producing it. The film Bombshell faced an uphill task when the studio backing it pulled out of the film. The director of the film, Jay Roach reportedly said in an interview that the studio leaving the project felt like as if they were falling off a plane which was at a very high altitude. The director further added that Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie had packed schedules, which would not have been easy to change.

This is when Charlize Theron stepped up and made sure that with 24 hours, of the studio backing out, another company, Bron Studios, came on board. After 72 hours, Lionsgate agreed to back the project which sees the downfall of media mogul Roger Ailes after a series of allegations of sexual harassment came to light at Fox news. Bombshell will feature Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman will play Gretchen Carlson and John Lithgow will essay Roger Ailes. Margot Robbie essays a fictional character. The film is one of the most highly anticipated films from Hollywood.

The story of the film is surely the most intriguing aspect of the film where three women come together to fight the force in the form of Roger Ailes. The director Jay Roach also mentioned how the fact that the scandal had hit a company like Fox News attracted him the most about the project.

Check out the trailer of Bombshell below:

