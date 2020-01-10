Bombshell: Megyn Kelly gets emotional after watching Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman starrer; Watch Video

Former Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly recently watched Bombshell. The critically-acclaimed movie sees the host's life recreated on the big screen with Charlize Theron playing the role. Here's what she thought of the movie.

Former Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly has seen Bombshell and has several things to say. The news reporter, who has been represented by Charlize Theron in the Jay Roach film, was one of the women who stood against who accused the conservative-leaning news network's CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. She recently watched her story unfolded on the big screen and understandably got tearful following the watch. Megyn sat down to record her emotional reaction and said she felt very surreal watching the Oscar buzzing movie.

The 30-minute interview saw Kelly discuss the movie with her ex-Fox News colleagues Juliet Huddy and Rudi Bakhtiar, Julie Zann, a former associate producer at the channel, and her husband, Douglas Brunt. The group broke down the movie, scene by scene and shared their thoughts. The group narrowed down on the scene featuring Margot Robbie's Kayla Pospisil and Kelly, played by Charlize Theron, which prompted a strong reaction.

She deemed the scene "bull**t" and said, "They have the Kayla character find out I was harassed, you know when I was young in my career, and essentially, [Kayla] blames her harassment on me. It's funny, because I look at the #MeToo movement and at no point in my view did victim number 17 blame her harassment on victims one through 16. That's not the way this movement has shaken out. Part of me — I saw that scene and I was like, 'That was written by a man.'"

Among the many things discussed, Kelly also revealed her thoughts on Charlize's performance. She said she is "too close" to the situation to comment but felt the actress is "incredibly talented." "It's just too weird to see somebody who looks just like you on the screen pretending to be you," she said. But Kelly's husband felt her performance "a little one-dimensional."

