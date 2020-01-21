Bombshell prosthetist Kazu Hiro reveals how he transformed Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly

The actress Charlize Theron got tremendous positive response for her looks which had uncanny resemblance to the real Megyn Kelly.

The Hollywood flick Bombshell saw the gorgeous actress Charlize Theron essay Megyn Kelly like perfection. The actress got tremendous positive response for her looks which had uncanny resemblance to the real Megyn Kelly. The talented actress Charlize Theron who was also a producer on the film Bombshell, completely transformed herself into Megyn Kelly not just the character's behaviour and personality but also her looks. Now, while talking to HuffPost, prosthetist Kazu Hiro who worked on the film Bombshell revealed his process of transforming the stunning diva Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly.

He adds that Charlize Theron did not want to look into the mirror to see herself, she wanted to see Megyn Kelly. Kazu Hiro adds that Charlize Theron wanted to dive deep into Megyn Kelly's character which would her help and other actors on the film as well. The prosthetist Kazu Hiro said that the film had a pre-production time of six weeks, and so he had to get some work done really fast. Hiro states that he got a head cast along with a 3D scan of Theron. He later studied pictures and made a note of the key features and differences between the two women.

Kazu Hiro says that chalking out the correct prosthetics was very crucial for him and his team. The Bombshell prosthetist stated that Charlize Theron had to add a square and angular jaw like Megyn Kelly. In addition, Theron had to put on heavy eyelids on her big eyes, and the nose also had to be done right.

