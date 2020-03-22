Bon Jovi rock band's keyboardist David Bryan tests positive for Coronavirus

David Bryan of Bon Jovi rock band gets diagnosed with Coronavirus and reveals he has been quarantined.

David Bryan, the founding member and keyboardist of the iconic Rock band, Bon Jovi, has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The 58 years old American musician and songwriter has confirmed the news on social media via a post on Instagram where he reveals that he has been under quarantine for a week and will continue to do so for another week and test again when he feels better. COVID-19 has been taking many people into its clutches. Besides the common man, celebrities and acclaimed political personalities have also succumbed to the virus.

David Bryan took to his Instagram handle a few hours ago and wrote, "I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!"

See the post here:

Before David Bryan, Singer and songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, gospel singer Sandi Patty, producer Andrew Watt, actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Games of Thrones actor Hivju, Linda Lusardi, Former GMTV host Fiona Phillips are a few celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19. British Health Minister Nadine Dorries and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have also been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

